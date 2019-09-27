Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 246,730 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,126,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,730 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.98% of AGCO worth $475,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in AGCO by 824.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,513,000 after purchasing an additional 983,216 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 672.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 679,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,278,000 after acquiring an additional 591,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 7,821.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,267,000 after acquiring an additional 359,800 shares in the last quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 120.6% during the second quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd now owns 650,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,473,000 after acquiring an additional 355,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 29.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,370,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,288,000 after acquiring an additional 309,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGCO traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,031. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $80.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.36 and its 200-day moving average is $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.23. AGCO had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $169,914.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,542.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin Richenhagen sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $3,471,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 447,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,506,033.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,977 shares of company stock worth $5,761,368. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. OTR Global upgraded shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

