Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,756,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,536 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $518,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the first quarter worth about $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

GIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Societe Generale cut CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on CGI in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.25.

NYSE GIB traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $78.61. 10,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,636. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.82 and a 200 day moving average of $74.44. CGI Inc has a twelve month low of $57.35 and a twelve month high of $80.59. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). CGI had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CGI Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.