Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 102,411 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,788,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 102,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 14.98% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $457,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 342,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RLJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

In related news, Director Forgia Robert M. La purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $78,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia L. Gibson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.37 per share, for a total transaction of $163,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,508 shares in the company, valued at $630,375.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RLJ traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.97. 28,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,220. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $22.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.62. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $448.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.70 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 5.29%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

