Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,908,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,262 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,696,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,044,000 after acquiring an additional 899,117 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,451,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,089,000 after acquiring an additional 156,241 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,122,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,295,000 after acquiring an additional 126,373 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,379,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,681,000 after acquiring an additional 85,478 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.77. The company had a trading volume of 187,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,671,915. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.74. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $71.08 and a 1-year high of $94.07.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.744 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 3.8%.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

