VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF (BMV:VONV) Announces $0.75 — Dividend

VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF (BMV:VONV) announced a — dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.7533 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF has a 1-year low of $98.28 and a 1-year high of $114.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.69.

