Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.753 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ:VONV traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.71. 699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,291. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a twelve month low of $91.08 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.33 and a 200 day moving average of $110.15.

