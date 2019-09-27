Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.51 Per Share

Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.505 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Vanguard Russell 2000 has increased its dividend by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ VTWO traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.59. The stock had a trading volume of 10,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,192. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a one year low of $101.11 and a one year high of $135.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.34.

