VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD RUSSELL 20 (BMV:VTWV) Announces — Dividend of $0.59

VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD RUSSELL 20 (BMV:VTWV) declared a — dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.5908 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.90. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD RUSSELL 20 has a 12 month low of $97.33 and a 12 month high of $114.12.

