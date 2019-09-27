VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF (BMV:VIOG) Plans — Dividend of $0.46

VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF (BMV:VIOG) declared a — dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.4604 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.67 and a fifty-two week high of $154.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.50.

