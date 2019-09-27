Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Declares — Dividend of $1.09

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) announced a — dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 1.0885 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of VPU traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.58. 147,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,969. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.06 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.81 and a 200-day moving average of $133.33.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

