Vectura Group (LON:VEC) PT Lowered to GBX 114 at Peel Hunt

Vectura Group (LON:VEC) had its price target decreased by Peel Hunt from GBX 119 ($1.55) to GBX 114 ($1.49) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Peel Hunt currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 133.50 ($1.74).

Get Vectura Group alerts:

Vectura Group stock opened at GBX 84.80 ($1.11) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 80.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 78.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.84. Vectura Group has a 1 year low of GBX 65.85 ($0.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 90.15 ($1.18). The company has a market cap of $565.03 million and a P/E ratio of -7.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 14th.

About Vectura Group

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Vectura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.