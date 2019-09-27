Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 125,084 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 276.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,084 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $7,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 805.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FE traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.44. The stock had a trading volume of 240,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,827. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.29.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.69%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.64.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

