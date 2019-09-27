Verition Fund Management LLC Has $40.70 Million Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 812.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 976,037 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869,110 shares during the quarter. BP comprises approximately 1.1% of Verition Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $40,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BP by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in BP by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its position in BP by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in BP by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 34,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in BP by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,527 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

BP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.26. 3,739,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,793,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.93. BP plc has a 1 year low of $35.73 and a 1 year high of $47.16.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $73.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.79 billion. BP had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that BP plc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.30 to $48.60 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.04.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

