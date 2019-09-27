Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 886.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,295 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 98.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Ciena during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ciena during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 83.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ciena during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

In other news, Director Judith M. Obrien sold 17,071 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $673,450.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $41,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,312 shares of company stock valued at $3,532,748 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIEN traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $39.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,605. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $46.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.03.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $960.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ciena from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded Ciena from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.52.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.