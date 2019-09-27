Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 177,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 44,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 101,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.79. 2,332,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,294,272. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.67. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $33.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.25%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

