Verition Fund Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 933.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,964 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,484,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $187,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,436.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $907,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,365,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,299,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,716,908 shares of company stock worth $55,473,703 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.72. 27,642,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,432,552. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.38. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.06, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 3.07.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Craig Hallum downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho set a $36.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

