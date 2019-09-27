VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) vs. UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Head to Head Review

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) and UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR alerts:

This table compares VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR and UniCredit’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR $11.97 billion 1.38 $807.80 million $1.33 20.10 UniCredit $25.63 billion 1.02 N/A N/A N/A

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than UniCredit.

Risk & Volatility

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UniCredit has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. UniCredit does not pay a dividend. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR and UniCredit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR 5.13% 16.68% 4.28% UniCredit N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR and UniCredit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR 1 0 0 0 1.00 UniCredit 0 2 1 0 2.33

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR beats UniCredit on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions. The company also provides equity and debt capital market, corporate finance and advisory, syndications, and leverage buy-out; and project and commodity, real estate, structured trade and export, and acquisition finance services, as well as wealth management services. In addition, it offers structuring of products, such as FX, rates, equities, and credit products; and cash management, e-banking, supply chain finance, and trade finance products and global securities services, as well as mobile banking services. The company operates in Italy, Germany, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Turkey, as well as other 18 countries internationally. The company was formerly known as Unicredito Italiano S.p.A. UniCredit S.p.A. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.