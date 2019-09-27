Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Sold by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,439,577 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $32,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth about $1,976,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth about $13,815,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 148,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,693,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,092,000 after buying an additional 69,329 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 17.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 210,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 31,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

VIAV stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.15. 536,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,746. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.42. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $15.17.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.18 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amar Maletira sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $39,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 251,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 7,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $102,906.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,963.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,223 shares of company stock valued at $199,285. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

