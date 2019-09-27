Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 112,938 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,448,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,938 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.83% of OceanFirst Financial worth $35,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 423,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OCFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James upgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Sandler O’Neill cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.45. 44,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,792. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.78. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $74.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.38 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 27.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

