Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,869 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $29,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,643,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,639,953,000 after buying an additional 2,953,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,794,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,428,779,000 after purchasing an additional 305,219 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,767,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,859,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,760,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,050,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.13.

In other news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $71.19. 3,989,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,537,314. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.16 and its 200 day moving average is $75.50. The company has a market capitalization of $301.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $86.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

