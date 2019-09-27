Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 28,781 Shares of Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,781 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.57% of Genesee & Wyoming worth $32,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genesee & Wyoming during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,500,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 207.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 756,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,639,000 after buying an additional 510,698 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 604.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 296,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,659,000 after buying an additional 254,509 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 709.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 167,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,775,000 after buying an additional 147,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 195,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,544,000 after buying an additional 43,095 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Stephens set a $112.00 price target on shares of Genesee & Wyoming and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Genesee & Wyoming from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.81.

In other news, insider John C. Hellmann sold 23,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,581,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,984,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Genesee & Wyoming stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.70. 13,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.84. Genesee & Wyoming Inc has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $110.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $571.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.19 million. Genesee & Wyoming had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 9.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Genesee & Wyoming Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

