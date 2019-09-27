Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $31.21 Million Holdings in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,365,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,847 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $31,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the second quarter worth $87,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Radian Group by 39.1% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the second quarter worth $224,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the second quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $27.00 price target on shares of Radian Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

NYSE:RDN traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.05. The company had a trading volume of 62,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,484. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.68. Radian Group Inc has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $24.62.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $394.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.77 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 43.66% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Radian Group Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.