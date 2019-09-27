Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $34.20 Million Holdings in Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,287,279 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,527 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.71% of Continental Building Products worth $34,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Continental Building Products by 37.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,295,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,109,000 after buying an additional 356,125 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Continental Building Products by 0.3% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,073,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Continental Building Products by 31.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 656,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after acquiring an additional 157,311 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Building Products in the second quarter valued at $14,015,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Continental Building Products by 3.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 474,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,766,000 after acquiring an additional 15,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBPX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.85. 10,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,401. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32. Continental Building Products Inc has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $38.42.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $124.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.04 million. Continental Building Products had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Continental Building Products Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Continental Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

About Continental Building Products

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

