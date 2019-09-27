Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $35.54 Million Position in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,977,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,720 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boingo Wireless were worth $35,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,308,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,496,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,837,000 after buying an additional 127,674 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,900,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,126,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 249.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,922,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,538,000 after buying an additional 1,372,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 699,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after buying an additional 24,382 shares in the last quarter.

WIFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Boingo Wireless from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 price objective on Boingo Wireless and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Boingo Wireless to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boingo Wireless currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In other news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 10,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $150,224.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 48,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,732.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Hagan sold 98,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $1,784,979.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,056,229 shares in the company, valued at $19,170,556.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,941 shares of company stock worth $2,657,472. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ WIFI traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 10,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.37. Boingo Wireless Inc has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $35.67. The company has a market cap of $493.60 million, a P/E ratio of -370.33 and a beta of 1.02.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

