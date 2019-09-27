Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 236,932 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 843,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 236,932 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $29,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 65.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,848,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,065,000 after buying an additional 4,281,422 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,339,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,618,000 after buying an additional 1,497,768 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 51.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,081,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,498,000 after buying an additional 1,379,897 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 61.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,664,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,003,000 after buying an additional 1,017,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 47.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,452,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,020,000 after buying an additional 792,797 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 3,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $115,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,567 shares in the company, valued at $848,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SYF. Buckingham Research began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Nomura increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 price target on Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.42. The stock had a trading volume of 164,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,069,352. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.92.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.