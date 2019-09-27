Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,588 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 23,725 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.10% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $30,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 327.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Loews Corp acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 27.91 and a current ratio of 27.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.38. The stock has a market cap of $769.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.60. Virtus Investment Partners Inc has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $126.55.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $140.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.92 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners Inc will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 17.94%.

Several brokerages have commented on VRTS. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.33.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.