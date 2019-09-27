Visible Gold Mines (CVE:VGD) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Shares of Visible Gold Mines Inc (CVE:VGD) rose 7.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 52,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 21,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and a PE ratio of -2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.09.

About Visible Gold Mines (CVE:VGD)

Visible Gold Mines Inc acquires and explores for gold mineral deposits in Canada. The company holds interests in the Hazeur property covering 61 mining claims in the Chibougamau Township; Project 167 consisting of 667 mining claims located in the James Bay territory in Quebec; Piko property covering 49 mining claims situated in Abitibi-Témiscamingue in Québec; and Veronic property consisting of 120 mining claims located in Abitibi-Témiscamingue in Québec.

