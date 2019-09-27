VIVO Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $47.00 (VIVO)

VIVO (CURRENCY:VIVO) traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. VIVO has a total market capitalization of $10,792.00 and approximately $47.00 worth of VIVO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VIVO has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One VIVO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,259.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.29 or 0.02124116 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.46 or 0.02707906 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00683787 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012732 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.07 or 0.00703599 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00056995 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00455175 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012210 BTC.

VIVO Coin Profile

VIVO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. VIVO’s total supply is 5,691,845 coins and its circulating supply is 4,871,845 coins. VIVO’s official message board is join.slack.com/t/vivocoin/shared_invite/MjM3MTQzNjgzOTIwLTE1MDQ4MDg4MDAtMmVkNTRjOGM1Yg. The Reddit community for VIVO is /r/VIVOcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIVO’s official Twitter account is @vivocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VIVO is www.vivocoin.net.

Buying and Selling VIVO

VIVO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIVO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIVO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIVO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

