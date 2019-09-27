Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €60.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €56.80 ($66.05) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €54.50 ($63.37) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €51.93 ($60.38).

ETR VNA opened at €46.00 ($53.49) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €43.87 and a 200-day moving average price of €44.97. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €38.07 ($44.27) and a twelve month high of €48.93 ($56.90).

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

