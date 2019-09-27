Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 26,177.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 926,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923,290 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $127,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 809.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Longbow Research raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

NYSE:VMC traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.82. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $82.52 and a 52 week high of $151.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $341,507.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,230.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total transaction of $327,447.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,981.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,797 shares of company stock worth $1,511,865. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

