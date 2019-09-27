WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) Shares Sold by York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC

York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 508,837 shares during the quarter. WABCO accounts for approximately 2.4% of York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC owned 0.87% of WABCO worth $59,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WABCO by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,072,000 after purchasing an additional 43,765 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in WABCO by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in WABCO by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in WABCO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in WABCO by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

WABCO stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.93. 6,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,126. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $98.90 and a one year high of $146.68.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $912.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.88 million. WABCO had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 27.31%. On average, analysts expect that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WABCO news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 750 shares of WABCO stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

