Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Hits New 1-Year High at $16,650,000.00

Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as €16,650,000.00 ($19,360,465.12) and last traded at €16.45 ($19.13), with a volume of 357110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €17.45 ($20.29).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WAC. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €24.20 ($28.14) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Neuson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €26.17 ($30.43).

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €16.58 and its 200-day moving average price is €20.58.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile (ETR:WAC)

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

