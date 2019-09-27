Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 32.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 259,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,722 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $22,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2,876.2% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 164.4% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicell alerts:

In other news, Chairman Randall A. Lipps sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $351,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 140,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,571.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $97,721.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,451.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,550 shares of company stock valued at $897,409. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMCL stock traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.20. 6,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,667. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.96 and a 12 month high of $92.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.11.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.