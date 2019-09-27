Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Purchases 314,430 Shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 115.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,250 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,430 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $34,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth $49,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth $33,458,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 22.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 280,154 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after acquiring an additional 51,534 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth $1,731,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 726.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.62. 125,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,138. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BHP Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $43.65 and a twelve month high of $59.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America downgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

