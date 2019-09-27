Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 356,023 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 12,250 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $19,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,460,684 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $92,417,000 after buying an additional 632,919 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,622 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 112,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 914,105 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $57,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.65.

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $54.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,892,187. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $86.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.458 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.40%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $10,869,505.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 357,851 shares in the company, valued at $18,064,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

