Walleye Trading Advisors LLC Takes $1.33 Million Position in AGBA Acquisition Limited (OTCMKTS:AGBAU)

Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGBA Acquisition Limited (OTCMKTS:AGBAU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 132,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGBA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGBA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Cowen Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGBA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $645,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of AGBA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $880,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGBA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,250,000.

Shares of AGBA Acquisition stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09. AGBA Acquisition Limited has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

AGBA Acquisition Company Profile

AGBA Acquisition Limited is a blank check company that intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with businesses or entities. The company focuses on operating businesses in the healthcare, education, entertainment, and financial services sectors operating in China.

