Walleye Trading LLC Acquires 4,534 Shares of Sentinel Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:STNLU)

Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in Sentinel Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:STNLU) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Sentinel Energy Services were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ STNLU traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.25. Sentinel Energy Services Inc has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $11.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29.

Get Sentinel Energy Services alerts:

About Sentinel Energy Services

Sentinel Energy Services Inc is a blank check company. The Company is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company seeks to focus its search for a target business in the energy services and equipment industry, with an emphasis on oil and gas services and equipment globally.

Further Reading: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sentinel Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:STNLU).

Receive News & Ratings for Sentinel Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sentinel Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.