Walleye Trading LLC Acquires New Stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Walleye Trading LLC owned about 0.09% of Magnachip Semiconductor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 24,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $17.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Magnachip Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

In other Magnachip Semiconductor news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 4,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $44,923.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 13,500 shares of company stock worth $149,293 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MX traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.25. 8,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,568. The company has a market cap of $360.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.94. Magnachip Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.55.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $205.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.00 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Corp will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

