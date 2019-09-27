Walleye Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 32,372 Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000. Walleye Trading LLC owned 0.14% of Stewart Information Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen Inc. purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,230,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,130,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,244,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

In other news, Director James M. Chadwick sold 4,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $173,034.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,170.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Stewart Information Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Shares of NYSE:STC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,867. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average of $40.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.48 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Stewart Information Services Corp has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $45.75.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $472.08 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 2.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Corp will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.