Walleye Trading LLC Cuts Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

Walleye Trading LLC decreased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,574 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth $409,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 49.4% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 169,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 55,939 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at $8,633,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,966,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,379,000 after buying an additional 115,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 101.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 424,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after buying an additional 213,335 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SHO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,675. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.97. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $16.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.15). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $302.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SHO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

