Walleye Trading LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Insurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:INSUU)

Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:INSUU) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Insurance Acquisition were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Insurance Acquisition by 25.0% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

Get Insurance Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:INSUU traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.38. Insurance Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $10.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38.

About Insurance Acquisition

Insurance Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more operating businesses or assets in the insurance sector. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Insurance Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insurance Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.