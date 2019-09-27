Walleye Trading LLC Invests $505,000 in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. Walleye Trading LLC owned about 0.08% of United Insurance at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of United Insurance by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in United Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in United Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in United Insurance by 2,276.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in United Insurance during the first quarter worth about $113,000. 36.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UIHC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.38 million, a PE ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. United Insurance Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average is $14.15.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $202.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.52 million. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%. On average, research analysts expect that United Insurance Holdings Corp will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick Maroney purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $35,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,750 shares in the company, valued at $91,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Scott St purchased 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $50,201.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,983.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 14,960 shares of company stock valued at $140,456 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

UIHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 price target on shares of United Insurance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Insurance from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

