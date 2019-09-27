Warburg Research Reiterates “€9.00” Price Target for SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ)

Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SFQ has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.76 ($12.51).

ETR SFQ opened at €6.66 ($7.74) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.10. SAF-HOLLAND has a 12-month low of €7.79 ($9.05) and a 12-month high of €13.87 ($16.13). The company has a market capitalization of $302.33 million and a PE ratio of 7.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €8.43 and its 200-day moving average is €9.74.

SAF-HOLLAND Company Profile

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

