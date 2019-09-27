WashTec (ETR:WSU) Hits New 12-Month High at $47,100,000.00

WashTec AG (ETR:WSU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as €47,100,000.00 ($54,767,441.86) and last traded at €46.75 ($54.36), with a volume of 17428 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €47.85 ($55.64).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €61.80 ($71.86) target price on WashTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on WashTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on WashTec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €48.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of €58.48. The company has a market cap of $632.31 million and a P/E ratio of 23.19.

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces, markets, and services a range of car wash systems with conventional brushes, cloth washers and high-pressure water jets for cars, trucks, buses, and other commercial vehicles. It also provides gantry and self-service car washes; digital systems, including payment and operator terminals or online operator management systems; water recycling systems; accessories comprising vacuum and mat cleaners, spray devices, money-changing machines, waster bins and canopies, and wash cards; conveyor tunnel systems; carwash chemicals under the Auwa brand name; brushes; spare parts; and commercial vehicle washing systems.

