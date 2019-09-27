WavesGo Reaches Market Cap of $78,451.00 (WGO)

WavesGo (CURRENCY:WGO) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. WavesGo has a total market capitalization of $78,451.00 and $18.00 worth of WavesGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WavesGo has traded 39.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WavesGo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012412 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00189032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.18 or 0.01027652 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000169 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00020321 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00090221 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About WavesGo

WavesGo launched on April 23rd, 2017. WavesGo’s total supply is 7,675,707 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,675,691 tokens. The official message board for WavesGo is medium.com/@wavesgo. WavesGo’s official website is www.wavesgo.com/wgo.html. WavesGo’s official Twitter account is @gowavesgo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WavesGo

WavesGo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WavesGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WavesGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WavesGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

