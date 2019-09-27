Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (OTCMKTS:HHHHU) Shares Acquired by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (OTCMKTS:HHHHU) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,840 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Wealthbridge Acquisition were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Cowen Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wealthbridge Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $179,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HHHHU traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.37. Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34.

About Wealthbridge Acquisition

Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

