WealthStone Inc. Invests $32 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 108,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,996,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 14.3% of WealthStone Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $296.11. The stock had a trading volume of 348,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063,399. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.22. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $235.46 and a 12-month high of $304.40.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $1.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

