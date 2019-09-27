WealthStone Inc. Makes New Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,027,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.21.

Shares of DLTR traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.48. The stock had a trading volume of 75,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.78 and a 1-year high of $114.51.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 2,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.65, for a total transaction of $227,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,386,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,185,379.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 4,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $453,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,386,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,326,367.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,850 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

