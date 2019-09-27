WealthStone Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of WealthStone Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7,027.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,313,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,109,000 after buying an additional 34,817,690 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,864,000 after buying an additional 2,519,216 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 323.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,228,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,598,000 after buying an additional 1,701,720 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30,251.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,436,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,954,000 after buying an additional 1,431,814 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 232.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,110,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,932,000 after buying an additional 777,174 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.60. 5,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,419. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.03 and a 52 week high of $110.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.52.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

