WealthStone Inc. Makes New Investment in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000. ServiceNow makes up about 0.8% of WealthStone Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 275.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,929,000 after buying an additional 63,929 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW stock traded down $9.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,603,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,807. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $261.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.86. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $147.63 and a 1-year high of $303.17. The stock has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,244.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.50 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $276.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.34.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 31,183 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.22, for a total value of $8,114,440.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,419,964. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,015 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total value of $258,611.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,060.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,598 shares of company stock valued at $24,749,747 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.